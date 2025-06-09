Actress Sofia Carson joins UNICEF Kid Zone event at The Soccer Tournament

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) added a playful touch to The Soccer Tournament (TST) at Wake Med Soccer Park by hosting its Kid Zone event in celebration of the International Day of Play.

The Kid Zone provided a space for children under 18 to showcase their soccer skills, engage in crafts and share why the sport is important to them. Among the attendees were UNICEF ambassadors, including Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez and actress Sofia Carson, known for her role as Evie in Disney's Descendants franchise.

TST, a high-energy 7v7 World Championship, features men's and women's teams competing for two $1 million winner-take-all prizes. The tournament runs from Monday, June 4, to Monday, June 9.

