Dates, times, ticket info and parking, family fun and more for TST 2025 at WakeMed Soccer Park

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Soccer Tournament (TST) is just days away from returning to North Carolina, and here's everything you need to know.

The star-studded, high-energy TST 7v7 World Championship offers two $1 million winner-take-all prizes for men and women, organizers revealed Wednesday morning. TST is also doubling the size of its women's bracket.

In an effort to leave no fan disappointed, organizers are pulling out all the stops for fans to have an experience like no other.

And that's not all, this year there's the inaugural youth soccer tournament, The Cary Cup.

The Cary Cup, in coordination with TST, is the nation's first 7v7 youth soccer tournament using TST's Target Score Time.

When is TST?

Dates: Wednesday, June 4 through Monday, June 9

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

TST will kick off the men's bracket June 4-5, and women's group play on June 5-6.

Men's knockout round of 32 and round of 16 matches will take place on June 6.

Quarterfinals and semifinal matches for both brackets will be played June 7-8.

The men's and women's events will conclude on June 9 in a winner-take-all championship doubleheader.

Who wants to be a millionaire?

Here's a look at the numbers behind the competition as the men's and women's teams try to be the one to snatch the $1 million prize this years.



64 Teams

134 Matches

6 Days of competition

Tickets and Parking

Tickets can be purchased now on TST's website. Fans have options for ground passes, ticket bundles or VIP passes.

All children over the age of 2 will need a ticket to enter WakeMed Soccer Park. Children 2 and under will be admitted without a ticket and must accompany and share the adult's seat.

Parking must be purchased online. According to TST's FAQ section, parking can't be purchased at the stadium. All parking passes must be purchased online beforehand.

Game on for family fun!

Before the competition kicks off, TST is going above and beyond to make sure adults and kids will have the experience of a lifetime. This year's event will feature 'The Festival'.

It runs from June 4-9 at WakeMed Soccer Park. No separate ticket is required. The Festival is already included when you purchase tickets to the tournament.

Fans will have the chance to meet soccer stars, favorite players and celebrities and members of the team they're cheering for.

Check here for TST Festival schedule by session.

Festival Schedule

Wednesday, June 4



7:30 am: Villarreal Youth Clinic

10:00 am: Borussia Dortmund Meet & Greet

11:30 am: AFC Bournemouth Meet & Greet

Noon: The Pat McAfee Show Live

4:00 pm: Villarreal Youth Clinic

5:30 pm: Brianna Pinto Meet & Greet

Thursday, June 5



9:30 am: Villarreal Youth Clinic

Noon: The Pat McAfee Show Live

1:00 pm: Atletico de Madrid Meet & Greet

2:00 pm: Borussia Dortmund Meet & Greet

3:00 pm: AFC Bournemouth Meet & Greet

5:00 pm: Club America Meet & Greet

Friday, June 6



7:30 am: Villarreal Youth Clinic

6:00 pm: West Ham United Meet & Greet

Saturday, June 7

8:30 am: Villarreal Youth Clinic

9:00 am: UNICEF Day of Play

10:00 am: Women's Tournament Meet & Greet

4:30 pm: UNICEF Day of Play

4:30 pm: Villarreal Youth Clinic

Sunday, June 8



1:30 pm: Villarreal Youth Clinic

Monday, June 9



7:00 pm: Flyover by the Seymour Johnson Aircrew

7:00 pm: Mitre Soccer Ball Give Away - 80 premium Mitre Ultimax Pro footballs, with a retail value of $163, will be thrown into the crowd throughout the night

How to watch

If you can't make it to the tournament, you can watch it on ESPN properties.

ESPN and The Soccer Tournament have renewed an agreement to televise the 2025 tournament. ESPN+ will stream 27 men's and women's matches live, with 20 matches also available on ESPNU.

"We are astounded by the number of people who want to play in this event," said TST CEO Jon Mugar. "We set out to establish TST as not only a world-class tournament but also Coachella for soccer. Fans and players love this event and travel to Cary from all around the world. And with our electrifying rules, this year's event will feature 134 game-winning goals over six days."

Who's playing?

Women's Bracket

The US Women's team will feature two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Carli Lloyd. Team captain Heather O'Reilly and Ali Krieger will also play alongside Lloyd, marking the first time the former USWNT trio has shared the field since 2016.

"I had such a great time last year being part of the US Women's coaching staff," said Carli Lloyd. "This year, it's time to lace up my boots and reunite with some of my former teammates, Heather O'Reilly and Ali Krieger and help the US Women win back-to-back TST titles!"

Click on TST 2025 for the full lineup of men's and women's teams.

Men's Bracket

The 48-team men's field includes several prominent Premier League stars and European powerhouse clubs. Nani FC, TST 2024's runner-up starring former Manchester United star and team namesake Luís Nani, will return to Cary. Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero will bring some of the best players from his own 7v7 tournament in Argentina to headline Selección Potrero.

Get your merch! The store is open to buy official 2025 TST merchandise; click here.

What is the Cary Cup?

The Cary Cup, in coordination with TST, is the nation's first 7v7 youth soccer tournament using TST's Target Score Time.

It starts Friday, June 6, and the championship game is Sunday, June 8.

Games will be played in a festival atmosphere at marquee sports venues in Cary & Apex. Advance to the Cary Cup finals on Sunday to play on the same fields as TST's biggest stars and celebrities.

