Things heat up at TST as men's knockout stages begin

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The temperature was heating up Friday, and the men's action was also sizzling as the knockout stages got underway at The Soccer Tournament (TST) at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The third day at TST was a stark contrast from the cool, wet conditions the day before.

Kwik Goal FC got things off to a fast start by whipping Plymouth Argyle FC 4-1, surely to the chagrin of Glenn Peters, a Plymouth Argyle fan who traveled more than 18 hours from southwestern England to the Triangle to support his club.

Another Europe-based team, Villarreal CF, also exited the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Bumpy Pitch FC.

There were no such problems for Seleccion Potrero, led by former Argentina international and former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero. Potrero handled Hashtag United 4-2 to advance to the round of 15 behind two goals and an assist from Aguero.

In one of the best matches of the early session, Boca Dallas rallied from a 2-0 deficit to stun Reggae Rovers, one of the favorites and a semifinalist last year, 3-2. The path gets even tougher for Boca Dallas as it will face defending TST men's champion La Bombonera, a 3-0 winner over The 610.

Pumas De Alabama continued its strong showing in its first appearance at the $1 million winner-take-all tournament with a 4-2 win over another English side, AFC Bournemouth.

In other games, Trident FC advanced past Soccer Central Saturdays Football 2-1, and Pasha Luxury FC blanked Certified Lions FC 5-0. In later games, Liga Fut7 eliminated Sneaky Fox 97 6-3, and fan favorite Wrexham was bounced from the tournament after a 6-2 loss to Drip FC.

ESPN host Pat McAfee and his team, The Concafa SC, continued their strong showing, getting to the round of 16 by beating Socceroof 3-1. Drunken Monkeys moved on by downing FC Roha Eagles 2-1.

Two big-name teams clashed Friday evening, with last year's runner-up Nani FC taking on West Ham United FC. Nani himself scored the winning goal in a 3-2 win to send another English club home.

Newtown Pride FC, the winner of the inaugural TST in 2023, also advanced with a 5-2 win over Italian squad Cagliari Calcio.

Two final men's games were taking place late Friday evening to complete the round-of-16 field.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, 11,394 fans attended, according to TST officials.

This year, NC Courage has a host of area high school girls competing for the home team at TST.

Women's play continued in first-round group stage action Friday. US Women, the defending champions, won their group match against Angel City FC, 4-1.

