International fans out in force to support clubs at TST

On Wednesday, the opening day of the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, 11,394 fans attended, according to TST officials.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the second day of The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary, ABC11 spoke with soccer fans who traveled from across the world to cheer on their favorite clubs and players. Walking around the grounds of WakeMed Soccer Park this week, the global pull the event has is evident.

"I had to drive up from Polperro, and that took four hours. And that was not even to Heathrow, that was the day before. So then it's another 45 minutes, then a seven-hour flight, then a three-hour flight," said Glenn Peters, describing his lengthy voyage from southwestern England to the Triangle.

Peters traveled more than 18 hours to see Plymouth Argyle, his favorite club, play at the tournament. He plans to stay in the area through the week.

"It's my 70th birthday. I've been supporting Argyle since I was 5. Well, since I was 0 really," he joked.

There's a huge international presence at this year's tournament, with men's and women's teams from 13 countries, and players from 33 countries suiting up.

WANT TO GO? Everything you need to know about TST

"We love football, soccer. We travel all around the world and follow football," said Adis Mujic.

Mujic traveled to Cary from Sarajevo, Bosnia -- the second year in a row he's attended TST. He said he plans on making it an annual tradition.

"This tournament here, it's very, very nice. The organization and the people all over the world it's amazing. And I see it growing in the near future," Mujic said.

After a full day of men's group stage games on Wednesday, Thursday saw the women's tournament get underway.

See match results here.