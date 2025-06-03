TST ignites young soccer fans, parents and players alike

During the course of six days, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will take over WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary amid an increase in interest for the game

During the course of six days, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will take over WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary amid an increase in interest for the game

During the course of six days, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will take over WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary amid an increase in interest for the game

During the course of six days, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will take over WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary amid an increase in interest for the game

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of what is shaping up to be several days of exciting soccer action, players, fans, and coaches are getting excited about how the sport continues to grow in popularity.

During the course of six days, The Soccer Tournament (TST) will take over WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary amid an increase in interest for the game itself.

"I used to play. And now it's basically I passed the torch to him," said parent Stephanie Giuffria. "And just seeing him interact with players and getting excited."

The Giuffria family from Louisiana, along with their son Parker, traveled to Cary from Louisiana to experience the fun again this year.

"There's no words to describe the feeling," she said.

ALSO SEE | Everything you need to know about TST 2025

Forty-eight men's teams and 16 women's teams are vying for two separate $1 million top prizes for the winning men's and women's squads, respectively.

Andrew Tait, recreation director for NCFC Youth and head coach for Dark Horse NC United, which is also competing for the top dollar, is thrilled about the effect the game will have on younger fans and players, as it did for him growing up.

"I'm a big passionate person about the game and what it can do for you as a young person, and where you can build character and all that good stuff," said Tait. "For us, a club, we're really excited about the game and where it's at right now and the number of new kids who are getting involved."

ALSO SEE | Excitement builds for The Soccer Tournament in Cary: 'It's incredible here'

Organizers expect nearly 50,000 fans to attend the event.

Meanwhile, returning women's champions US Women's hopes to repeat another top victory and live in the moment.

"It's just amazing. And I think it's exciting for the fan base to come out here," said US Women's team player Carli Lloyd. "When I was watching last year, you look around, you got the cabanas, you got people hanging out," she said.

Among the more popular teams is Wrexham Men's Red Dragons, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"My daughter's age 11," said Wrexham's George Boyd, "In every school, they're loaded with Saturday and Sunday teams. I think the growth of that and the grassroots level is huge now."

Limited tickets for TST are still available.