Excitement builds for The Soccer Tournament in Cary: 'It's incredible here'

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With less than 48 hours to go until the start of The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary, crews are putting on their final touches and last looks ahead of a third year of action.

The fun kicks off Wednesday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary and features 64 teams vying for two $1 million prizes -- one for the men's champion and another for the winning women's team.

Respectively, there are 48 men's teams and 16 women's teams competing this year, featuring some of the biggest individual and group names in the sport and world of celebrity.

Former US women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo, WWE's Sheamus, and actor Michael B. Jordan all have connections to the 7-v-7 event. The Pat McAfee Show will broadcast live from the event.

"Cary has just opened up their arms and brought us in with a big hug. They welcomed us. It's incredible here," said TST Inside the Tournament podcast host Andrew Zoldan. "The soccer capital of the US it feels like. Such a beautiful stadium. Such a beautiful city."

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Drip FC co-founder Isaiah Reid, who also plays for the Houston Dynamo, is excited to return to WakeMed Soccer Park for another shot at the top prize. He played on the field for a national soccer championship with Clemson. This year, he's back for another chance at bringing home the title.

"Clemson was for a national championship. But now obviously, it's for a million dollars," said Reid. "The $1 million would be pretty dope for sure. But I think I'm playing for something bigger. definitely."

Reid suffered a ruptured Achilles last October and looks forward to being back on the field.

And what's drip, you might ask?

"Off the pitch," Reid added, "Drip is really just about what you make it."

Another winner, no matter what happens on the field, is the Town of Cary. Its soccer park is a prime destination for what Zoldan describes as the "Coachella of soccer in the US."

"The success of (TST) is probably a representation of the growth of soccer over the last decade. Specifically here," said Town of Cary Parks and Recreation Director John Collins. "TST is really an event that took advantage of that. And moving forward is elevated by that."

Collins said he believes nearly 50,000 people will be in attendance for the multi-day event.

"To be able to have the fans of Drip FC. Fans of TST in general. Everyone just celebrating the game of footy, can't beat that," said Reid.

Tickets are still available.