Thousand flock to Cary for TST for soccer, food and fun: 'It's fantastic'

The $1 million winner-take-all soccer tournament got started Wednesday with a full day and night of first-round matches.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sports fans waited in long lines to meet big-name stars and packed into stadiums to watch their favorite teams play in The Soccer Tournament (TST), which got in full swing Wednesday morning.

Thousands of people were in Cary to watch the games and enjoy the festivities.

"We came back again because we had to. It's a great event," said Greensboro resident Robbie Reaves.

"We are huge soccer fans," said Cary resident Tonya Amarino.

"It's fantastic. We love it," said Cary resident Clayton Hoy.

The Soccer Tournament got in full swing as fans were excited to watch matches, get autographs and have fun.

"I take off work. I convince her to take off work, and we just make a day out of it," said Holly Springs resident Jason Hemingway.

Last year, TST brought in more than $9 million in revenue for the region.

Locals say they're proud that an event of this caliber is being held in their backyard.

People come for the soccer but also sample culinary delights at various food trucks and peruse merchandise and souvenirs for sale.

"It's really cool to see the progression of how it's grown," said Amarino.

"Hopefully, every year it only gets bigger and bigger," said Hemingway.