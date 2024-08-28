Air conditioner problems persist at Wake County schools amid sweltering heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's only been two days since the start of a brand new school year and already two separate schools have been forced to close early because of malfunctioning air conditioning.

Sanderson High School and Wakefield Middle School, both in Raleigh, sent students home at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively, citing issues with the air conditioning.

In a phone message to the Spartan community, an automated recording read, "Sanderson High School families. This is an urgent message. Due to problems with our air conditioning system we will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. today."

"I just dropped them off. Now I've got to pick them up. But what are you going to do," said one parent who asked to not be identified. He was there to pick up his daughter who is a freshman at the school.

"I mean it's not ideal for sure," said parent Erika Hutton. "I'm lucky enough that I'm at home and able to do it. I feel bad for the people at work."

The problems with the air conditioners come just one day after the WCPSS board met with the district's maintenance and operations department for a report on A/C maintenance at area schools.

"We really sincerely have to do something immediately and directly around the repairs and figuring out something," one board member said.

Data shows $22.5 million, half of the department's budget, is slated for heating and cooling-related projects. The department is also projected to exceed its budget for the current fiscal year.

"It ain't right to me," said grandparent Bill Ricks. He arrived at Sanderson High School early after receiving a message from his granddaughter about an early dismissal.

"If an air conditioning is not working in a school, or a building. That can be extremely dangerous," said Dr. Anjni Poiner with Duke University. She serves as assistant professor of emergency medicine at Duke University and is the medical director for Durham County EMS.

"The heat indoors can actually end up being hotter than outside. There's no breeze. It's an enclosed space and the heat just gets warmer and warmer. Especially if you have a lot of people," said Joiner.

Meanwhile, the feels-like temperature was close to 100 degrees in parts of Raleigh and prompted the cancelation of some after school activities.

Others, such as boys soccer at Enloe High School, were able to continue.

Officials said the student-athletes were given water breaks and shorter halves to accommodate for the warmer temperatures.

Joiner suggested pre-hydrating as a means to promote a safe outdoor experience.

"(People) think I'm going to be outside drinking a lot of water. But you have to actually have to allow your body the chance to build up your reserves by drinking a lot of fluid beforehand," she said. "Whether that's the night before or the morning you're anticipating to be outdoors for a long period of time. That pre-hydration is really important in conditioning to staying hydrated while you're outside."