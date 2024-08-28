Code Orange air quality alert issued for Wake, Franklin counties until 8 p.m.

Near triple digit temperatures and air quality alerts move into North Carolina for Wednesday and Thursday.

Near triple digit temperatures and air quality alerts move into North Carolina for Wednesday and Thursday.

Near triple digit temperatures and air quality alerts move into North Carolina for Wednesday and Thursday.

Near triple digit temperatures and air quality alerts move into North Carolina for Wednesday and Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) issued a Code Orange air quality alert for two counties in central North Carolina.

Wake and Franklin counties are under the advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Nearly every other county in the state is under a Code Yellow.

The color coded advisory system indicates the air quality level. Air quality is measured by the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index (AQI), which ranges from 0 to 500. A higher level indicates a greater level of pollution and health concern.

LIVE TRACKER: Air Quality in North Carolina

Code Orange means the AQI is above 100. At those levels, the air can pose some problems for sensitive groups. Those sensitive groups, which include children, older adults and people with breathing problems, should avoid prolonged time outside.

In addition to the air quality, the heat has returned after several days of temperatures below seasonal averages.

Highs could reach into the upper 90s on Wednesday, with the heat index climbing above 100. The humidity is also expected to remain high for the next couple days.

Thursday's high and heat index are expected to be very similar to Wednesday. However, Thursday brings with it a chance for isolated severe storms. The storms will not cause a washout, but any that do pop up could be severe with damaging straight line wind.

After Thursday, things cool off a little bit. Temperatures drop back to the upper 89s and low 90s into the beginning of next week.