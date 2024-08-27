Air conditioner issues at Wake County schools catch eye of school board: 'Have to do something'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As area temperatures Tuesday reached the low-to-mid 90s and the feels-like temps flirted close to triple digits, the Wake County Board of Education met with the district's maintenance and operations department to get a better understanding of what is needed to keep all the school air conditioners in tip top shape.

Board member Toshiba Rice voiced her concern with schools in the district still dealing with HVAC issues as a new traditional calendar school year is underway.

"The constant shifts that schools have to incur about whether or not school is going to be closed," said Rice. "Too hot. Too cold. Broke. Broken."

Her comments come as the department announced 5,800 emergency work orders within the past 12 months. Half of those were HVAC-related. Department data also showed just half of the entire maintenance department is staffed and much of the work is outsourced to contractors. Those contractors, per department heads, are often times also servicing non-WCPSS clients, which increases response time for repair. Still, the department said most emergency orders are started and typically completed within 24 hours.

The district has had significant challenges with hiring for available positions.

"Compensation has been a reason why several staffing vacancies in the department have not been filled," said department head Nate Slavik.

Compensation challenges aside, the district also said the cost for replacing a single chiller can range between $225,000-$425,000. An entire HVAC replacement can total $1.5 million for an elementary school and up to $5 million for a high school.

Board members Tuesday called for greater transparency with the department's maintenance information, so they and the community understands the scope of the problem.

WCPSS superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said it's about, "Being honest and transparent with our public about what it costs to replace this equipment."

"Whatever that number is, we don't need to be afraid to share that," said board member Lynn Edmonds. "We need to put it out there."

Board member Cheryl Caulfield agreed. "I don't think it's the current staff that's not doing a good job. It sounds like it's more inadequate number of staff."

Slavik also said the department has added only one position to the department in some 14 years.

"We really sincerely have to do something immediately and directly around the repairs and figuring out something," Rice said. "Because at the end of the day none of us can learn or work in an environment that's not conducive...and it's affecting families."