What's in store for Wake County schools as students return to the classroom

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of students, including teachers and staff, return to the classroom Tuesday in Wake County.

Lots of excitement as we count down to that first bell.

Here's what you need to know as you head to the bus stop:

Transportation leaders are promising school buses will run more smoothly this year. The Wake County Public School System said it has 578 drivers. This is more than last year, but they would like to hire more in cases of absences. The district said some drivers may have to do multiple routes.

Remember, you can use the bus app to track your child's ride. The district will also text and email parents directly if a bus is running late.

Meanwhile, most classrooms are staffed this year, WCPSS said they're at a 98% fill rate for teachers and 97% for teacher assistants. Both departments are still looking and working to get spots filled.

"We are still working with our recruitment team as well as with building administrators to make sure we are recruiting strategically," Kristi Dye-Rhone, who is with human resources at WCPSS, said.

