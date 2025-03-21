Arrest made in February shooting death of Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Friday that investigators have arrested a man in connection with a February homicide case.

Alan Wilson, 45, of Raeford, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Mark Anthony Singletary, of Fayetteville.

Singletary was shot and killed just before 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the area of Bragg Boulevard and Winston Avenue.

The case remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to please call Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723-0327 or Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers information can be submitted electronically.

Wilson was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and held without bond.

