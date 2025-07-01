24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Brother charged in murder of Wake Co. deputy pleads guilty to escape from prison

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 1:40PM
Man charged in murder of deputy pleads guilty to prison escape
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the brothers charged in the murder of a Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy is pleading guilty to a federal charge related to his escape from prison.

Alder Marin Sotelo escaped from a Virginia jail and fled to Mexico, back in 2023.

According to court paperwork, Sotelo is pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to assist or instigate escape and is now facing up to five years behind bars for that charge.

This does not impact the state charges Sotelo is facing tied to the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd.

He was brought back to Wake County earlier this year.

He and his brother, Arturo Marin Sotelo have a tentative trial date of September 2026.

