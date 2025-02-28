Man accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd extradited back to U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a Wake County deputy is being extradited back to the United States to face murder charges, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

In August 2022, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder following the shooting death of Deputy Ned Byrd.

In 2023, Sotelo escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, where he was being held, and made his way to Mexico.

He was captured four days later, about 2,400 miles away from North Carolina.

"Deputy Byrd was one of our own, and we have never stopped working to ensure justice is served," Sheriff Willie Rowe said. "This extradition is a testament to the determination and collaboration of law enforcement agencies at the state, local, and federal levels. We are grateful for their efforts and remain committed to seeing this case through."

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said, "The return of Mr. Marin-Sotelo to the United States now allows us to move forward with this case and set a trial date. We are grateful for the cross-agency collaboration that brought him back to face these charges. We know this is a case of significant importance to our community, and our thoughts remain with Deputy Byrd's family and friends."

According to the Department of Justice, 29 defendants from Mexico who are facing charges in districts nationwide related to racketeering, drug trafficking, murder, illegal use of firearms, money laundering, and other crimes, were taken into secured custody on Thursday.

Officials said the defendants included leaders and managers of drug cartels recently designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), Cártel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas), La Nueva Familia Michoacana, and Cártel de Golfo (Gulf Cartel).