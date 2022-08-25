Second suspect in Ned Byrd murder case transferred to Wake County

A grand jury indicted two brothers Tuesday on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second suspect facing charges in the murder of Wake Deputy Ned Byrd has been transferred to Wake County today.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo is scheduled to be in court this afternoon at 2 p.m. He was indicted Tuesday along with his brother 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo.

Alder Marin-Sotelo was arrested in Burke County and taken to Forsyth County to be detained on federal gun violations. On Thursday, he was moved to Wake County where he faces first-degree murder charges.

The indictments against the two brothers do not go into details about what role investigators believe each brother played in the killing. Both indictments read exactly the same: "Defendant named above willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ned Byrd, with malice aforethought."

Byrd was shot and killed earlier this month in eastern Wake County. He was on duty at the time, but it does not appear that he was specifically responding to an emergency call.

Byrd was on patrol with his K-9 partner, Sasha, when he was killed. Sasha was not injured and will now be reassigned another partner to continue her career with Wake County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, ABC11 uncovered the landlord of Ned Byrd was arrested earlier this morning for stealing mountain bikes, guns from the deputy's home.

Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm on August 16.