Durham County deputies arrest son sought in mother's death

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection with his mother's death has been taken into custody, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Alexander James Glenn Jr., 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his mother, Stephanie McCoy.

"We received a number of tips from the public regarding this case, which eventually led to this arrest," said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "We appreciate everyone who reached out. I want to commend the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), along with the Sheriff's Office Anti-Crime/Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc) and Strike Team for the tremendous job they did working together to locate and safely take Alexander Glenn Jr. into custody."

Last Thursday, deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of Red Mill Road in northern Durham County. When deputies arrived, they found the 64-year-old McCoy dead inside.

McCoy and Glenn had apparently been involved in an argument before her death. Glenn was not at the home when deputies arrived.

Glenn was being held at the Durham County Detention Center with no bond. He was scheduled to make a first court appearance Thursday morning.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.