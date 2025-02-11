Durham man pleads guilty in federal court to attempting to aid ISIS

Alexander Justin White, 29, who went by the name Sulaiman Al-Amriki online allegedly began posting his support for ISIS on his Facebook account.

Alexander Justin White, 29, who went by the name Sulaiman Al-Amriki online allegedly began posting his support for ISIS on his Facebook account.

Alexander Justin White, 29, who went by the name Sulaiman Al-Amriki online allegedly began posting his support for ISIS on his Facebook account.

Alexander Justin White, 29, who went by the name Sulaiman Al-Amriki online allegedly began posting his support for ISIS on his Facebook account.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man who was accused of supporting ISIS and making plans to travel to Morocco to join the extremist group pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said.

Alexander Justin White, 29, who went by the name Sulaiman Al-Amriki online entered a guilty plea to conspiring to provide and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, the DOJ said.

"In this case, the great work of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) was on display, leading to the apprehension and arrest of an individual planning to join ISIS and potentially engage in terrorist acts against the United States or other allies," said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. "This is just one example of how the JTTF's tireless work protects our communities."

White allegedly began posting his support for ISIS on his Facebook account between May and October, according to the court records.

ALSO SEE | Neighbor 'shocked' to learn Durham man allegedly tried to join ISIS

In one post in July of 2024, White, who lived in the 4600 block of University Drive in Durham, allegedly posted a video glorifying ISIS.

"White's Facebook timeline also shows several posts and reposts about well-known ISIS supporters and scholars including Abu-Hudayfah Al-Ansari, according to the criminal complaint.

A photo of Alexander White contained in a new unsealed federal court document.

He also allegedly "openly" discussed his desire to join ISIS, according to the complaint.

"White planned to leave his family, North Carolina, and ultimately his country and fly to Morocco, hoping to actively fight with ISIS. Thanks to the long and countless hours, days, and months, worked by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), Mr. White was literally stopped in his tracks. We are grateful to our JTTF partners for their shared commitment to justice and public safety," said Robert M. DeWitt, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina.

White was arrested Dec. 4 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after he cleared the gate and attempted to board an airplane.

If convicted, White faces up to 20 years in prison.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.