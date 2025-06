Registered sex offender arrested at Cumberland County high school graduation

The circular-shaped Holiday Inn on Hillsborough Street has been part of the city's skyline since 1969.

The circular-shaped Holiday Inn on Hillsborough Street has been part of the city's skyline since 1969.

The circular-shaped Holiday Inn on Hillsborough Street has been part of the city's skyline since 1969.

The circular-shaped Holiday Inn on Hillsborough Street has been part of the city's skyline since 1969.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement in Cumberland County arrested a registered sex offender after they say he tried to attend a high school graduation.

Alfred Smith, 65, from Maryland was taken into custody at the Crown Coliseum.

The sheriff says detectives warned him about attending the graduation because he's on the sex offender registry, but Smith showed up anyway.

He's now charged with being in a place where there are kids and is due in court today.