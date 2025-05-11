Durham man hit, killed while walking along 15-501 North interchange: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 41-year-old man was hit and killed Saturday night while walking near the 15-501 interchange, police said.

Durham police said the incident happened near the interchange of 15-501 North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 9:15 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a white 2020 GMC Acadia was merging from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. onto 15-501 North when it hit Alfredo Ahilon-Mendoza of Durham, who was walking in a lane of travel.

Ahilon-Mendoza was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Inv. J. Lanier at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29447.

