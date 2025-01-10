Amazon adds Same-Day Delivery facility in Kannapolis, other facilities in 4 other cities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon will be expanding in North Carolina with five new facilities, the company announced Thursday.

There will be a new Same-Day Delivery facility in Kannapolis, along with last-mile facilities in Jacksonville, Mount Airy, Southern Pines and Tarboro.

According to Amazon, these facilities will help not only improve delivery speeds and boost local economic growth, but it will also create over 24,000 full and part-time jobs.

"North Carolina is a great place to do business and we're proud to be expanding our operations footprint across the state through collaborative partnerships and our continued commitment to economic growth," Economic Development Manager for Amazon Sam Blatt said in a news release. "We're looking forward to better serving local customers, creating job opportunities for the talented workforce in this region and appreciate the support we've received from these communities."

According to Amazon, the 200,000-square-foot Same-Day Delivery site in Kannapolis will allow the company to deliver customer packages even faster. These facilities are specifically curated to the areas they serve, so product selection varies by city.

The facility will be located across from Amazon's existing fulfillment center, which opened in 2018, on the southwest corner of Kannapolis and Davidson Parkways.

The last-mile facilities in the other NC cities will be part of the final stops before packages are delivered to customers:



Jacksonville's 100,000-square-foot facility will be located northwest part of the city next to the water treatment plant.

Mount Airy's 60,000-square-foot facility will be located at I-77/I-74 interchange.

Southern Pines' 65,000-square-foot facility will be in the Corporate Park.

Tarboro's 78,000-square-foot facility will be in the Commerce Center.

