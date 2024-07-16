Prime Day mattress deals to shop now

WATCH LIVE

ByBrian Sung WTVD logo
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 5:53PM
As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Looking to elevate your bedtime routine? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress and get a better night's rest. Shop now to find popular brands like Nectar, Casper, and more up to 45% off.

See our top Prime Day mattress deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals

45% off
Amazon

Nectar King Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam

  • $649
  • $1,199

    Nectar comes with a 365-night home trial and guarantees the mattress for as long as you own it. All the more reason to give this popular mattress a shot!

    38% off
    Amazon

    ZINUS 10 Inch Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress

    • $180
    • $295

      A more affordable choice, this hybrid mattress has supportive foam and pocket springs. I've personally owned a number of Zinus mattresses and have always reliably enjoyed their comfort.

      30% off
      Amazon

      Serta - 13 Inch Clarks Hill Elite Extra Firm

      • $489.30
      • $699

        Serta is a well-known brand in the mattress industry. This pick is the deepest of our mattress deals at 13" and is extra firm for sleepers who prefer a more solid surface to sleep on.

        38% off
        Amazon

        Casper Sleep Original Foam Hybrid Mattress

        • $918.29
        • $1,495.00

          This Original Hybrid mattress comes with Zoned Support which gives you specific support for different parts of your body.

          25% off
          Amazon

          Leesa Queen Size Sapira Hybrid Mattress, Medium Firm Firmness

          • $1,274.25
          • $1,699

            The Leesa is the splurge pick of the bunch. It has over 1,000 active response springs to help with support and you can rest easy with a 100-night trial.

            More sleep deals:

            - Victoria's Secret Flannel Short Pajama Set (80% off)

            - LUCID 2 Inch 5 Zone Lavender Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper (28% off)

            - Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow (20% off)

            - Purple Harmony Pillow (20% off)

            - MZOO Sleep Eye Mask (41% off)

            * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

