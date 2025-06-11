Amazon welcomes North Carolina Emergency Management officials to Garner fulfillment center

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon is renewing its partnership with the North Carolina Emergency Management Department.

NC EMS officials were given a tour of Amazon's Ganer fulfillment center on Wednesday, where a $20,000 donation was presented by Amazon to the North Carolina Community Foundation's Hurricane Helene Recovery Fund.

"We believe in collaborating with local community leaders and organizations who know their communities best," said Andrea Fava, Vice President of U.S. Public Policy at Amazon. "By leveraging our operational capabilities, technology, and infrastructure, we're able to be a reliable partner when communities face natural disasters."

The collaboration started in 2024 during Helene, when the Department of Public Safety coordinated with Amazon's Garner fulfillment center to deliver more than 19,500 ounces of baby formula to the Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh.

The baby formula was then taken to hard-hit areas in Asheville by members of the National Guard.

ALSO SEE How to be prepared and stay safe during hurricane season, during severe weather in NC