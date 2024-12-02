AMBER Alert issued for missing North Carolina 15-year-old girl

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl last seen at her home near the Lenoir County - Wayne County line.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said it received reports Monday morning that Yesenia Denise Lopez had not been seen since Saturday around 11 p.m.

She was last seen at her home in Seven Springs.

There is no further information about why she is missing. ABC11 has reached out to investigators to learn why this case was elevated to an AMBER Alert and what is being done to track down the missing child.

The criteria for an AMBER Alert is that the missing child is under 17 years old, was abducted, and is believed to be in danger.

Any one with information about Lopez's whereabouts should call the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office at 252-559-6118.