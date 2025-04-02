American flight evacuated after smoke in cabin; video shows passengers on wing

Sean O'Conor shared video of passengers exiting the plane onto the wing and jumping off American Eagle flight 5406.

Passengers and crew were evacuated from an American Airlines flight after reports of smoke in the cabin.

American Eagle flight 5406, operated by PSA Airlines departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

Shortly after landing at Augusta Regional Airport in Georgia at about 9:50 a.m. the plane was evacuated after reports of smoke in the cabin.

American Airlines said the plane experienced a "maintenance issue after landing safely in Augusta. All passengers deplaned and were escorted to the airport terminal."

The aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ900, according to the FAA.

Passenger Sean O'Conor shared video of people climbing onto the plane's wing and jumping off the aircraft.

The FAA is investigating. No injuries were reported.