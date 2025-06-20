American Gold Star Mothers meet for 88th national convention in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is nothing like getting a loving note from mom while you're away, but these notes are even more special.

This week marks the 88th meeting of the Gold Star Moms national convention.

The 100 women who gathered lost a child who served in the military, but are still giving back.

The event kicked off with a special service project.

"We are going to pack 700 care packages for the benefit of airmen at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. These packages are used for those single airmen who live in the barracks when they come home from a deployment or they come back from an extended time in the field on an exercise," said Patti Elliot.

So they may only be filling a box, but in reality they're filling their hearts.

"Just soothing to the heart and soul for us to, you know, be able to, you know, continue our son and daughter's service because that's what we're doing. We're continuing their service by serving," said one mother.

