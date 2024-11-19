Mother distraught to learn daughter was among 3 people shot dead inside Cary home

Monday afternoon, three dead bodies were found in neighborhood near the intersection of Cary Parkway and Old Apex Road.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh mother is in shock after her daughter, her daughter's boyfriend and his mother were found shot to death in Cary.

Cary Police Department found the three bodies around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Smokemont Drive in the Linville Ridge neighborhood.

Police identified the people found dead inside the home as 54-year-old Erica Alsye Holton, 19-year-old Xavier Neil Holton, and 19-year-old Aminah Michelle Guy. All three had gunshot wounds.

"(I am) probably crying every 10-15 minutes or so," Angela Guy told ABC11.

Angela is Aminah's mother. She said her daughter had large dreams and aspirations.

"(She was) ambitious, determined, beautiful inside and out. (She) cared for others; she finished her freshman year in CCU (and was) pretty well, just trying to accomplish a lot of things."

Aminah and Xavier had been in a relationship for about a year. The pair were students at NC Central University and both had won scholarship money to attend.

Investigators are still working to learn about the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, but they insist there's no lingering threat to the public.