Body found inside Cary home on Smokemont Drive

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Cary after authorities found a body inside a home on Smokemont Drive.

It happened around 3 p.m. but officers remained active in the neighborhood for several hours.

Cary Police Department has not released many details about what happened, just that they found a dead person inside the home.

Neighbors told ABC11 that they are just as much in the dark as everybody else. They did say a man and woman lived at the home and often there were two cars in the driveway.

Cary Police Department did say they did not believe there was any threat to the public right now.