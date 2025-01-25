Woman dead after getting by car on I-95 in Johnston County

All lanes of I-95 South near Kenly have reopened.

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead after getting hit by a car on I-95 near Kenly Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 106.

A 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by Angela Esther Tapia, 53, of Fayetteville, was traveling southbound with her husband Martin Falcon Najera, and her daughter Angela Esther Tapia Contreras, 22.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Tapia pulled over on the right shoulder so that Contreras could use the restroom near mile marker 101. Contreras then ran from the vehicle, crossing the lanes and entering the median. Her family said Contreras had Down syndrome.

Tapia and Najera could not find her, and they called Raleigh HP Communications for help.

A 2023 Jeep, driven by Brandon Justin Klumpp, 45, of Callahan, Florida, was traveling in the left lane and hit Contreras, who was standing in the roadway at the time of the crash. She was wearing pink clothing and a dark jacket.

During that time, NCSHP said they responded to a call about a pedestrian walking in the left travel lane of I-95 southbound. Raleigh HP Communications also received calls about a pedestrian hit by a car.

Najera and Tapia drove northbound on I-95 from Exit 107. They arrived at the scene with the Kenly Fire Department and Johnston County EMS.

Contreras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Klumpp was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to investigators. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired and an Open Container Violation.

He was not charged with Contreras' death.

All lanes of I-95 were closed for about two hours for investigation.

