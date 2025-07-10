Daughter of former Durham Mayor Bill Bell announces her candidacy to be Bull City's next leader

Her father is former Durham Mayor Bill Bell, and Anjanée Bell has long been steeped in local politics.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been two days since Anjanée Bell officially announced filed her papers and announced her candidacy to become the next mayor of Durham. She is campaigning on making the city "better" for the people who live and work in the City of Medicine.

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, the mother of three said, "We can move things in ways that is most reflective of Durham's voice of its people and what they want instead of a handful of people deciding what Durham wants and needs. Especially for people who aren't in this city."

Just because we have new buildings coming up in this city, new places to position yourself, that's great. That is not what makes a whole city. That's not what makes a vibrant city. - Anjanée Bell, Durham mayoral candidate

Although born in Fort Riley, Kansas, she considers Durham to be her home and has had a front row seat to politics for more than 15 years.

Her father is former Durham mayor Bill Bell, who served as the city's top leader from 2001-2017.

The connection that voters will make to her last name and her father's legacy is not lost on her. She also said she doesn't believe it will hold her back in any way.

"I've always grown to understand the expectation with my last name, but that has never kept me from standing on my own two feet," she said. "The privilege has been that I've had exposure. I've been able to be in rooms with people that others praise in amazing ways. But for me, I've just seen them as people that I've grown up to be in earshot of powerful conversations and engagement. And it's informed me in many, many rich ways. But I've never taken it for granted because my parents didn't let me take it for granted."

For those new to her politics or policy, Bell said her campaign will be focused on "Durham is H.O.P.E."

Housing & Healing

Opportunity & Ownership

People's Safety & People's Trust

Environment & Education

Further, Bell said she believes the city is in the midst of an identity crisis.

"I'm concerned because identity is everything," said Bell. "Just because we have new buildings coming up in this city, new places to position yourself, that's great. That is not what makes a whole city. That's not what makes a vibrant city."

In fact, in 2023, when she made the decision to give a mayoral run strong consideration, she decided to work as a rideshare driver for Uber and Lyft as a way to meet people and learn how to serve the city in a different capacity.

"It was the most rewarding experience because it helped me to see the lack of imagination in development. It helped me to see the needs of people," she said. "I really genuinely care about people living their purpose and having the best and better opportunities to thrive."

Meanwhile, current Durham mayor Leonardo Williams acknowledged his opponent's candidacy filings and told ABC11 that his approach and policies are similar to former Mayor Bell.

"I'm not running against her. I'm running for Durham. And I'm running based on what we've done thus far and what there is still left to do," said Williams. He told ABC11 that he would like to see Durham's mayoral term limit increased from two years to four years. "It's not about me. And I don't think it's about her either. The beautiful thing about democracy is if you feel like you can do the job, you have an opportunity to get involved in the process and do the job."

The Durham County general election is scheduled for Nov. 4.