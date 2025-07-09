Property owners clean up tropical storm damage ahead of new severe weather threats in central NC

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Carrboro is cleaning up after Chantal, and working to make progress as more weather looms

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Carrboro is cleaning up after Chantal, and working to make progress as more weather looms

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Carrboro is cleaning up after Chantal, and working to make progress as more weather looms

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Carrboro is cleaning up after Chantal, and working to make progress as more weather looms

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Orange County cleaning up after Chantal is now working to make sure they can make progress on cleanup before another round of weather moves in.

Peg Lee was stuck in her Carrboro home when the storm hit. She tried to tough it out, she called her kids and let them know the storm was getting dicey.

"She said water is coming up, but I think I'm fine. And we all said, no, you know, call 911, get them in here to get you out. Within 20 minutes, the water was in the house," says her daughter Charlotte.

Charlotte, along with her nephew and his army of high school friends, were able to quickly save what they could and help get things loaded up, saving what they could and having to throw out the rest..

Cinderella Jackson says she's lucky her car wasn't swept away, but it was totaled.

Thankfully, the flood waters didn't make it all the way inside her home, but it did leave a moldy mess, making it hard for her sick brother, who relies on oxygen and has nowhere to go.

"It's not a good situation. But we had two small tanks for him, and he didn't run out yet. So now they're going to come back and get another set of tanks," she says.

But one by one, complete strangers have taken it upon themselves to help, gathering water, supplies, and volunteering to pitch in.

"I think you can check the flood maps to see like, what communities were impacted and honestly, just go there," says volunteer Kira Parrish-Haim.

And when every second counts, they can use all the help they can get.

"I know a lot of people are down here helping, but we just need more, more help to come on down," Jackson says.

Carrboro is making rounds for bulky trash pickup, but a lot of the mold restoration costs fall on homeowners.