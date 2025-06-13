Fort Bragg soldiers among many in DC as final preps underway for parade: 'The story of America'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- Along the National Mall, barricades are up, and you'll find the entrance to the Army's 250th Birthday Festival ahead of the big celebration. Final preparations are underway to mark the historic moment.

"It's a little more uncommon for someone to see something this big that shoots a 95-pound round as far as we do," said Fort Bragg soldier 1st Lt. Dean Kleinfelder.

He and others manned a cannon while showing ABC11 how it works. They said it's capable of shooting up to 16 miles away.

"There's a need for it. Missiles are expensive in case you need a quick, fast, and in a hurry fire support. They call us. We run it down," said Spc. Xavier Garza.

The soldiers said it's an opportunity for the public to see real military equipment that's been used in operations. They said they believe it communicates to the American people the strength of the U.S. Army.

"They're saying thank you for your service and asking us about our job," said Garza.

The soldiers at the festival won't be in the parade. Instead, their mission is to educate the public about the Army's rich legacy. There will be recruiters on site.

"Whatever niche. If you are considering different options, the Army has a place for you. It's represented the story of America," said Maj. Matthew Visser, a spokesman with the U.S. Army.

The day-long festival includes interactive exhibits, military demonstrations, and live music. An Army fitness competition kicks off the festival with rope climbing and throwing a 100-pound strong man sandbag. Tight security measures are in place as more than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers and their warfighting helicopters take part in this celebration.

"An effort with National Park Service, Secret Service, Metro Police, Capital Police, and the Congressional Police," said Visser.

Outside the festival's gates, Trump shirts and hats are being sold by vendors.

The U.S. Army said the parade could cost anywhere between $25 million and $45 million.

It's worth noting that the Army's 250th birthday celebration coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday. An Appalachian State University student in town spoke to ABC11 about the juxtaposition.

"That's awesome it's the 250th anniversary. I think it's a good thing to celebrate," Dunovant Macmurphy said. "I do think it's a little strange that Trump is trying to make this about himself a bit more."

