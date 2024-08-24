Arrest made in Durham Salvation Army break-in

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest has been made in the case of a man breaking into the Salvation Army in Durham, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Durham Police arrested 27-year-old Keyshawn Herbert in connection to the break-in that happened on Aug. 12.

Herbert is facing charges of breaking and entering, injury to personal property, and larceny.

In the meantime, the Salvation Army is breathing a sigh of relief. It said the silver lining in all of this has been the community coming together to show support.

"Nobody was hurt, nobody was here, it happened when the building was completely empty so it's a blessing in that way," said Salvation Army officer David Repass

Repass said they replaced the door, and the alarm system that wasn't working when Herbert allegedly broke in.

"We did some internal kind of checking up on what we had in place and what we didn't, just making sure something like this doesn't happen again," Repass said.

He said things could have been worse. Aside from the computer monitors and TVs, the suspect took keys for two of their vehicles but never drove either of them away.

Despite everything that happened, the Salvation Army's mission continues, a mission that also extends to the man under arrest.

"It's not about the circumstances that we're in, if we're suffering, even if someone does something harmful against us, we believe that there's an opportunity to show love, kindness towards others, and certainly forgiveness," Repass said.

Repass said he was focusing his energy on their annual School Supply Drive, which is happening Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. They are giving away school supplies to anyone in need.