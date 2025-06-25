Lifeguard impaled by umbrella at New Jersey beach: 'She's a tough young woman'

Officials in New Jersey say a young woman was impaled by a beach umbrella at Asbury Park on Wednesday morning.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- Officials in New Jersey say a lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella on Wednesday morning.

It happened at Asbury Park along the coast about 9:30 a.m.

Asbury Park Fire Department Chief Kevin Keddy said the umbrella went through the woman's upper left shoulder and came out her back.

The victim was conscious and alert throughout the incident.

Lifeguards provided first aid before the fire department and EMS arrived.

Officials say the stake had to be cut down into smaller pieces. It was about 6 feet long and couldn't be removed; so they had to shorten it before the woman could be taken to the hospital.

Keddy confirmed the victim was an Asbury Park Beach lifeguard and said, "she's a tough young woman."

The chief also added advice to beachgoers: Make sure your umbrellas are secure in the sand and carry them with the point down.