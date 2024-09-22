North Carolina city ranked top in the country for fall foliage for 2024, study says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A recent study ranked Asheville as the number one city in the country for fall foliage in 2024.

The report from Islands.com made the ranking using key factors such as the length of peak foliage season, the number of nearby scenic routes, and the availability of hiking trails.

Asheville was closely followed by Mar Harbor, Maine, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee in the top three cities out of 15.

Peak foliage dates in Asheville this year are between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.

