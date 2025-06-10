NC experts on Asian needle ants, where you'll most likely to find them: 'We want to breed awareness'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Asian Needle Ant population has greatly expanded in North Carolina in the last several years, says an NC State professor.

"They're everywhere. They are everywhere at this point," said NC State Urban Entomologist Dr. Christopher Hayes. "We're seeing them more. They've kind of been the way I like to refer to them is almost like a sleeper cell. They've been kind of quiet."

Hayes says Asian Needle Ants have been in the United States for about a hundred years but there really spreading now.

Mulch is a location where they're often found.

"These ants love rotting, decaying, moist wood," said Hayes.

Hayes says they're not as aggressive as fire ants - they won't sting you unless they are squished or pressed between clothes.

Hayes warns that the venom they release can be dangerous for people allergic to bees, wasps, or other ants.

"There are some venoms that can feel like acid burning in your skin," said Hayes. "We don't want to breed fear. We want to breed awareness and knowledge that the sting is painful and can be dangerous."

He says the reaction depends on the species and your sensitivity. Hayes has been stung four or five times.

"There's an immediate kind of hot, searing, burning pain that quickly goes away for me," he explained. "Then it feels like fiberglass in my skin for a few hours to a day afterwards."

Just two weeks ago, Hayes' son was stung while the family was outside playing in the woods.

"That night at midnight, he woke up screaming and grabbing at his leg in pain, and we ended up having to give him Tylenol and go back to sleep," said Hayes.

He recommends icing the area if stung and strongly encourages reaching out to a medical professional if you notice swelling or spread.

Hayes says children, pets, and gardeners are most at risk for being stung.

If you see one on you, Hayes suggests trying to gently brush them off before they have an opportunity.

"They can sting multiple times in a row - not just once," he said.

NC State is in the process of trying to study modern bait control for these types of ants.

