Astronaut Christina Koch to receive North Carolina's highest civilian award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NASA astronaut and two-time NC State alumna Christina Koch is being awarded North Carolina's highest civilian honor.

Koch, along with five others, will receive the North Carolina Award for Science. The award is given to people who have made significant contributions to the state and nation in fine art, literature, public service, and science.

Koch is being recognized for science and will be presented the award by Gov. Roy Cooper at a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Koch grew up in Jacksonville, and earned her B.S. in electrical engineering and physics from NC State in 2001, followed by an M.S. in electrical engineering in 2002.

In 2019, she broke the record for the longest continuous time in space by a woman.

