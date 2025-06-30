Barry makes landfall as a Tropical Depression along the east coast of Mexico

TAMPICO, MEXICO (WTVD) -- The National Weather Service confirmed that Tropical Depression Barry made landfall Sunday night. Barry made landfall roughly 15 miles south-southeast of Tampico, Mexico.

Barry will become post-tropical by Monday morning. Heavy rainfall will continue even after the depression loses its tropical characteristics. Flash flooding and mudslides are the greatest risks for the mountains regions the remnants will pass through.

Barry became the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season. The storm, and its remnants, do not pose a threat to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie also formed Sunday off Mexico's southwest coast.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane on Monday or Tuesday, but remains in open waters just west of Mexico.

A tropical storm watch was in effected for Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

