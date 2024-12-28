Authorities searching for man who set Fayetteville daycare on fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find the man who set fire to a Fayetteville daycare center.

It happened Thursday afternoon.

The man set fire to God's Little Blessings Daycare on Cumberland Road. Fortunately, the daycare was empty at the time.

The man is often seen in the area of Cumberland Road, CCSO said.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigator Tyndall at (910) 677-5499.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.