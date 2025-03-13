Smithfield teen takes second in national science contest for research on Native American myopathy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ava Grace Cummings is still on cloud nine after placing 2nd in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search. The Johnston County teenager is a senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Math in Durham.

"I was kind of shocked. I was stunned. I wasn't expecting to get top 10 at all," she said.

She centered her research for this national science contest around Native American myopathy, which is also known as stac3, which is a muscle disorder. Cummings tested adult flies and larvae and found that combining the experimental drug Tirasemtiv and a common nettle herb improved movement.

"Just bringing more resources and more advocacy and more awareness to medicine within these areas. I was able to contribute to that by looking at this disease that's specific to my tribe and also using our traditional practices and finding a solution," said Cummings.

She was taught to take pride in her culture and is a member of both the Lumbee and Coharie tribes.

"One of the approaches I used in my project was bridging western medicine and also traditional indigenous practices," she said.

Cummings draws inspiration from both her parents. Her mother is into herbal remedies, including making elderberry syrup at home.

"What I have often told my children is the creator has given us everything to survive and sustain. You just have to know what is good for what," said Synora Cummings, Ava's mother.

Jason Cummings is Ava's father and he works as an engineer.

"Those roadblocks of segregated schools and not being able to get the best education are not there anymore. We can go get the best education in the world," he said.

Ava's love for science started in first grade as she competed in many science fairs over the years. When she's not researching, she enjoys playing the piano. Cummings is the oldest of three children and plans to graduate in May from high school.

The $175,000 she won from the Regeneron Science Talent Search will go towards her college tuition. She was accepted into Yale University and has high hopes of majoring in bio-medical engineering. Cummings hopes to one day advocate for healthcare access and medicine.

"In underserved and rural communities including the Lumbee Tribe and my people. I definitely want to be able to work with them in the future," she said.

Regeneron Science Talent Search is produced by the Society for Science. Maya Ajmera, CEO of the Society for Science, is a Raleigh native.