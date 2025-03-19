Neighbors concerned about safety as Holly Springs approves new development near schools

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neighbors in Holly Springs are concerned about a new development that the Town Council approved Tuesday night.

Epcon Communities proposed a new 120-home age-restricted community at 1432 Avent Ferry Road, right across the street from Holly Springs Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

Neighbors like Dr. Jen Johnson reached out to ABC11 with concerns about the development. Johnson said Avent Ferry Road brings bumper-to-bumper traffic around peak travel times and poses a serious safety risk for families.

Johnson and several other neighbors who shared their concerns said they've witnessed countless close calls of children nearly being hit by cars amid the high traffic right next to the school, which is why they are concerned about a new development going in along that same busy road.

"A child is going to get hit by a car. That is really what we are concerned about," Johnson said, adding they're reaching a breaking point. "We just can't handle anymore."

During a Holly Springs Town Council meeting on Tuesday night, 10 concerned neighbors raised their concerns about child safety if the new development is approved. No one spoke in favor of the development during public comment.

Holly Springs staff reviewed the proposal and recommended that the Town Council deny the proposal. The Holly Springs Planning Board also could not recommend that the council approve the development, needing a majority of the board to approve the recommendation and remaining deadlocked 4-4.

An attorney for Epcon Communities addressed the council to say that they are aware of the safety concerns and plan to pay out of pocket to realign the nearby Capside Avenue intersection with Avent Ferry Road aiming to improve safety in the area, saying that they want to be community partners.

The attorney also referenced that the age-restricted nature of the development would likely bring less traffic than a regular development, citing studies to back up his point. At least one person living in each of the 120 homes would need to be at least 55 years old to qualify.

"Something is going to develop here, if traffic is the concern, this is the best use other than trees," the attorney told the council.

Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Berry, Councilmember Chris Deshazor, Councilmember Timothy Forrest, and Councilmember Danielle Hewetson all ended up voting in favor of the development, allowing it to pass 4-1. They did request that provisions be added to improve visibility at crosswalks in the area.

"It will become something someday, rather than pass on the chance to put a reasonable development solution in place, and leave the decision to someone else, I feel compelled to do what I swore I would do and that's to make tough decisions like supporting this rezoning request," Daniel Berry said, adding that he's lobbied against development on that parcel in the past.

Annie Drees was the lone councilmember who voted against the proposal, saying that she agrees it's the right development, but that the timing is wrong. She said she believes Avent Ferry Road needs to be widened before any development is approved.

Drees's position echoes that of concerned neighbors, Johnson agreeing that a development will exist one day, but that the timing is wrong.

Amber Benincosa is a mother of two kids in Holly Springs. She spoke to ABC11 following the meeting, saying the decision left her feeling "defeated, disappointed, heartbroken."

She shared that her daughter has almost been hit by a car twice walking across Avent Ferry Road to get to her elementary school.

"That's without another neighborhood with over a hundred new homes," Benincosa said. "It's going to be developed, and it should be, but not right now."

The roadway improvements must be completed prior to any homes being built in the new development. Epcon Communities believes the new homes will start being completed in mid- to late-2027.