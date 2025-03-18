Raleigh police chief to talk plans at city council meeting to slow crime

As part of Raleigh's annual Capital Improvement Program, City Council voted Tuesday to invest in 86 new security cameras in parks around the city.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce will address new steps he plans to implement when it comes to slowing crime in downtown Raleigh.

It's part of his presentation to the city council Tuesday.

Raleigh Police Department has increased patrols downtown over the last two years and launched a new camera access program.

Connect Raleigh allows business and homeowners to register their security cameras with the program to help solve crimes.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance is seeing a benefit to the new security cameras. The group recently added five more ambassadors, bringing the team to 20, patrolling both the streets and parking decks.

"We work closely with the police on getting more of our properties into the Connect Raleigh camera system," Bill King, the president of Downtown Raleigh Alliance, said. "We're continuing to advocate for more cameras in the downtown area, particularly the parking decks to get into that network."

He added Connect Raleigh has helped decrease the amount of time to catch somebody who has committed a crime, as well as improving evidence.

Additionally, there are two new security patrols coming to downtown. One is patrolling the streets and the other through the city of Raleigh at the GoTriangle transit center.

The council meeting will happen at 1 p.m.

