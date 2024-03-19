Raleigh approves $500K in security upgrades at city parks, including new cameras

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As part of Raleigh's annual Capital Improvement Program, City Council voted Tuesday to invest in 86 new security cameras in parks and green spaces around the city.

That investment would be in addition to enhancing other security measures, and it all would cost just over $500,000.

The 86 security cameras would consist of replacing outdated cameras already in existence and installing new ones in locations not yet monitored by surveillance video.

"The public is a tool, our volunteers are a tool and the technology is a tool as far as security in our parks system," said Stephen Bentley, Director of Raleigh Parks & Recreation.

The following seven locations will receiving funding for security upgrades as a result of Tuesday's vote:

Chavis Park, Powell Drive Park, Walnut Creek Wetlands Center, Durant Nature Preserve, Eastgate Park, Sanderford Road Park, and Peach Road Park.

The decision will also fund the installment of five new panic buttons in facilities that currently do not have them. Panic buttons offer a direct line from park staff to law enforcement in the event of a public safety emergency.

"We're looking at where do we need to invest in security in our parks and facilities, and making a commitment that that technology is new and available to both us and our law enforcement partners," Bentley said.

On Monday, RPD responded to an assault on the East Fork Mine Creek Trail -- part of the Capital Area Greenway -- an area that is not covered by security cameras.

City officials said the decision on where to invest in new technology is determined by a number of factors, including overall usage by city residents and potential negative activity.