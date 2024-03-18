Boy younger than 18 years old assaulted a woman on Raleigh greenway, police say

At about 8:30 a.m., Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of an assault on a greenway in the Longstreet Drive and Bent Creek area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was assaulted Monday morning on a Raleigh greenway.

A person who saw the attack on the East Fork Mine Trail called 911 to report it.

When officers arrived, they found the victim. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is a juvenile male, was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

His identity will not be released because of his age.

Women who often exercise on that trail told ABC11 the incident is scary and jarring. One woman immediately stopped her exercise and went home upon hearing the news.

"We just walk the greenway, like every single day. So I ... we saw the police cars, and so it's really scary and sad," Emily Thielman said. She lives along the greenway and was shaken by Monday's incident.