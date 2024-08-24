Families across the Triangle begin school routines ahead of first day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students are heading back to school on Monday, and many families are taking the weekend to purchase school supplies and school clothes.

ABC11 saw lots of families at 'Streets at Southpoint" with shopping bags on Friday, including Megan Fitzmaurice and her two sons.

"I'm so grateful that they're both at a school where they thrive. That's extremely reassuring to me as a parent. And honestly, I love being a working parent," said Fitzmaurice. "I love being able to have some time where I get to use the skills and training that like I've been blessed with."

Over at Chavis Park in Raleigh, Amber Parrish said the 'back to school' events have been very helpful in easing the rising cost of school supplies. Her daughters, Rylie and Peyton, are enjoying their final summer moments at the splash pad and playground before their school routines begin.

"I'm thinking about meeting new friends that coming to the school this year, and getting to know all about my teacher Ms. Dunbar," said Peyton Parrish.