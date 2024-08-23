Teachers deal with footing the bill for school supplies ahead of first day of classes

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nancy Cattrell is going into her 17th year of teaching. During that time, Cattrell has spent thousands of dollars to get her classroom ready for students.

She's a science teacher at Apex Friendship High School and this year, for the first time, she's taking advantage the Wake Ed Partnership's Tools 4 Schools.

That's a program set up that allows educators to grab some supplies for free using a point system. However, with more than 10,000 teachers employed in the Wake County Public School System, they are limited in how many items they can take.

Cattrell said she put a good dent in her list and saved about a $120 using the Tools 4 Schools system.

She couldn't cross off everything and needed to go to a big box store to get more and get the last remaining things she needed to be ready for the first day of classes.

"I ended up spending $114," she said.

Cattrell still must go to two other places to completely finish the list, but those purchases will have to wait until her bank account is replenished.

"I'll have to wait for that first paycheck because teachers don't get paid over the summer. My last paycheck was in May, so I'm not getting another paycheck until August," Cattrell said.

The WakeEd Partnership, to a degree, can track the need right now for teachers.

WakeEd Partnership President Keith Poston said in the last two years, the nonprofit has given out $1 million worth of free supplies to teachers.

"The real issue is the lack of state funding," said Poston. "I wish we didn't have to exist. I talk to legislators and say 'Look, put me out of business. We can focus on literacy or career path for students, instead of focusing on notebooks and paper.'"

Real dollars are coming out of salaries and it's happening as North Carolina recently dropped two spots in the National Education Association's teacher pay rankings.

Our state is now 38th in nation for teacher pay, with the average salary being nearly $13,000 below the national average.

Cattrell can recoup a sliver of her out-of-pocket costs.

"As teachers, we do get a tax write off of $250," she said. "I will spend over that every single year."

She believes in the work and says loved ones keep her going.

"There have been struggles, but I've always had an amazing support network. Whether it was my parents or my husband. I've been very blessed," said Cattrell.

The WakeEd Partnership said it is always looking for support from the community.

Tools4Schools accepts donations year-round and at special supply drive events like next weekend's NC Courage and North Carolina FC soccer matches.

