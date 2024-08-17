UNC-Chapel Hill welcomes students back to campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Chapel Hill welcomed students back to campus on Friday.

The University's Chancellor Lee Roberts, who just moved from the interim to a full-time role, was at the campus to help with the move-in process.

"This is our 230th academic year...for 230 years, students Have been coming from all over North Carolina, all over the country, all over the world," he said. "They're gonna have a wonderful experience."

The school will hold its new student convocation at 5 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center on Sunday. The university's Fall Fest will then take place to welcome both new and returning students to campus.

UNC is also launching its new pilot program called "Free Expression" as part of the school's latest step in response to political polarizations on campus.

