Person shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Fayetteville.

Police said officers responded to calls about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Barton's Landing Place.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person who had been shot multiple times in the upper torso. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or any other details.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Johnson (910) 584-6703 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

