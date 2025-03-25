NC Republican lawmakers resurface controversial 'bathroom bill'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A controversial bill is resurfacing in the state legislature.

On Tuesday, state Republicans filed a bill to restrict transgender people from using public restrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex.

Senate Bill 516, the "Women's Safety and Protection Act," requires bathrooms in public schools and other facilities to only be used by one designated biological sex at a time.

The bill restricts transgender people of the right to change the gender on their birth certificate and would also require all driver's licenses to reflect a person's sex at birth.

NC Values Coalition Press Director Ashley Vaughan applauded the bill, saying, "North Carolina must return to the common sense understanding that men are men, women are women, and men should not be allowed to rob women of their safety and privacy by invading their private spaces."

A similar law, House Bill 2, passed in 2016, restricting transgender people from using the bathroom corresponding to the gender they aligned with, sparked major controversy.

This story will be updated.