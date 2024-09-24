Trump introduces a 'Made in America' tax rate at event in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump spoke to voters at the Mosak Group Warehouse in Mint Hill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is a must-win battleground state for both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. That's evident in the number of visits to the Tar Heel state from both sides.

Trump returned to NC Wednesday, holding a rally in Mint Hill, just outside Charlotte.

This is his second trip to the state in a matter of days. He was in Wilmington Saturday where he addressed a big crowd with his focus on the economy, a common message from the Trump-Vance team.

Voters lined up for hours and then packed The Mosak Group Warehouse in Mint Hill, North Carolina. Donald Trump's supporters once again showed up for the former president six weeks before Election day.

"I think he is patriotic, very much looking out for our country. I think we are going down a bad path and he is the person that has a set of values that will bring us back to what America used to be," said Karen Grayberg, a Voter from Denver, North Carolina.

"He improved the economy when he was the president before and the last four years have really gone down the drain and I'm looking forward to getting back to that," said Anessa Snapp, a North Carolina voter from Monroe.

"I wanna do more than vote. I really believe Donald Trump can save America if nobody else can," said Edward Young, who has attended nearly 100 Trump rallies.

Donald Trump addressed voters for more than an hour where he vowed to deliver another victory in North Carolina.

"41 days from now we will win North Carolina," Trump said.

The former president quickly turned his attention to the economy and inflation- two issues of high concern for North Carolina voters.

He proposed no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security for seniors. Plus, a temporary cap on credit card interest rates

"People are paying 22 %, 25 %. It's not fair. And we are going to put a temporary cap of 10 percent," Trump explained to voters.

Trump also introduced voters to what he called" A made in America" tax rate.

"You have to make it in America and the tax rate is going down to 15 percent if your product is made in America like this product is made in America," Trump said as he pointed to the PEX-A or PEX-B products that filled the shelves of the manufacturing warehouse where his rally was held Wednesday afternoon.

Former President Trump also today made sharp remarks on Iran. He called out the country after reports, that Iran had been plotting to assassinate him.

"If I were the president I would inform the threatening country in this case, Iran, that If you do anything to harm this person we are going to blow your largest cities to smithereens ."

This new threat is on top of the two assassination attempts on Trump's life since July.

"No threat will shake me, no enemy will intimidate me and I have never been more determined than I am today and I will never back down in my fight to make America great again." Trump continued.

Voters like Steve Herrin said they left the rally with a stronger connection to Trump. "It's something to experience. Its once in a lifetime thing."

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, spoke in Charlotte on Monday.

"North Carolina is one of our most important states, and I've got to say, North Carolina is becoming like a second home to me," Vance said. "But North Carolina is like a second home to me, and it is going to be the state that turns this country red."

Democrats also had a presence in North Carolina on Wednesday. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff traveled to Wilmington to stump for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the Harris/Walz campaign, Emhoff was expected to talk about the economy and highlight the Harris campaign's plan for a "brighter, more hopeful future."

