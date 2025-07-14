Family discovers newly adopted dog is biological father of pet who passed away

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've ever had a pet, you know just how embedded they can be within your family. And to lose that pet can be devastating.

That was the case for one California family until a new addition to their household brought healing in a way nobody could have imagined.

Ever since Jillian adopted Rufus from San Francisco SPCA in 2016, the half rat terrier, half chihuahua mix has always been there.

"He was there when my husband and I were engaged. When my husband and I got married at city hall, he was in our pictures," said Jillian. "He was the first to meet both of our kids."

Undated image of the Rufus, who passed away in April 2025.

Jillian and her husband on their wedding day

Maya and Benjamin, now 6 and 4 years old, didn't know a life without Rufus.

When Rufus unexpectedly passed away this April, a deep hole was left behind.

"We were not ready to adopt another dog," said Jillian.

Over the years, this dog-loving family has fostered dozens of dogs. Jillian and Maya often scrolling through shelter social media pages, looking at dogs that need homes and discussing what kind of families they may need.

Just four days after Rufus's death, the mother-daughter duo spotted what seemed like a familiar face on Muttville's social media pages, a dog that looked just like Rufus.

Ziggy, who was featured on Muttville's website.

They rushed down to the senior dog rescue shelter, knowing she had to meet him.

"It was just kismet that they looked alike," said Jillian. "I think the longer I sat with him. There was a feeling I could not explain."

There was no hesitation in taking him home, much to the surprise of Jillian's husband!

"Dad was totally not expecting that!" Maya said.

Jillian with her children, Maya and Benjamin, and Ziggy

Soon, Jillian realized that not only did Ziggy look like Rufus, but he also exhibited similar mannerisms!

Rufus, left, deceased, and Ziggy are related!

"The way they approach the kids, the way they talk, howl, everything about them was the same," explained Jillian. "I was so certain that something was going on."

On a whim, Jillian submitted Ziggy's DNA for a test through Embark, a dog DNA test. The results were something nobody could have imagined.

"They were an identical DNA match. Ziggy was actually Rufus's biological father," said Jillian. "And that they share a good chunk of their DNA. I screamed. I screamed at my job, in my conference room. I almost passed out!"

DNA results show Ziggy is Rufus' father!

Rufus, who passed away in April 2025, is Ziggy's son.

Even Muttville's CEO and founder, who has helped save over 13,000 dogs, was in disbelief!

"I thought I'd heard everything," said Sherri Franklin. "It's wild. Almost unbelievable!"

While Jillian acknowledges that no dog will ever take Rufus's place, her family is so grateful to organizations like Muttville for giving older dogs like Rufus and now, Ziggy, a chance.

Rufus and baby

Ziggy

"I don't know that I can express what this has meant to us," said Jillian.